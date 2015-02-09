News
-
Toolshed: Woodruff big part of Brewers' futureBrandon Woodruff led the Minors in strikeouts last year and could be one of the player development success stories the Brewers will need for a successful rebuild. MORE »
-
Rockies, Angels, Cards send spring invitesRyan McMahon, Matt Thaiss and Harrison Bader lead the way among non-roster invitees summoned to spring camp by the Rockies, Angels and Cardinals. MORE »
-
Yankees lefty Sheffield joins Minors podcastYankees left-hander and No. 79 overall prospect Justus Sheffield discusses his switch to pinstripes, Tyler and Sam break down MLB.com's new top 100, and Ben brings a logo update from Lowell. MORE »
-
Wacky names in Minors have a long historyThis offseason, five Minor League teams announced new team names. While monikers such as Baby Cakes and Rumble Ponies may seem strange, they're not unprecedented. MORE »
-
Pirates' Bell undergoes surgery on left kneePirates No.3 prospect Josh Bell underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove a loose body from his left knee and will miss up to four weeks, the team announced. MORE »
-
Beede, Arroyo ticketed for San Francisco campSan Francisco Giants righty Tyler Beede and infielder Christian Arroyo are among the invitees to Major League Spring Training in Scottsdale, Arizona, the team said Wednesday. MORE »
-
Gator aid: Lowell puts fresh spin on logosEntering their first full season under new ownership, the Lowell Spinners unveiled fresh logos with the intent of emphasizing their city name, mascot and long-running affiliation with the Boston Red Sox. MORE »
-
Q&A: D-backs' Eveld enjoying easy transitionIn the ninth round of last year's Draft, the D-backs unearthed a dynamic arm from the University of South Florida named Tommy Eveld. But it wasn't just on the mound where Eveld's arm had shined. MORE »
-
Yankees invite Torres, Frazier to MLB campGleyber Torres and Clint Frazier, the Yankees' top two prospects, are among the non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training, the club announced Tuesday afternoon. MORE »
-
Prospect Projections: NL Central rookiesTop Pirates prospect Tyler Glasnow might finally break into the Pittsburgh rotation full time in 2017, but his success will depend on overcoming his control issues. MORE »
-
IL announces 2017 Hall of Fame classThe International League announced that pitcher Lee Gardner and Indianapolis Chairman Emeritus Max Schumacher will be inducted into the circuit's Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2017. MORE »
-
Astros awarded two of Cardinals' picks in 2017The Astros will receive the No. 56 and 75 picks in the 2017 Draft from the Cardinals as part of the penalties handed out by Commissioner Rob Manfred following the 2013-14 hacking scandal. MORE »
-
Dodgers' Bellinger rises above on defenseThe Dodgers reportedly have refused to make Cody Bellinger available in trades this offseason, and the No. 13 overall prospect's defense at first base has a lot to do with it. MORE »
-
DiMaggio's PCL stint was one for the agesBefore he became a household name, Joe DiMaggio was a "gawky, awkward kid" who took the Pacific Coast League by storm, setting a hitting streak record and earning MVP honors. MORE »
-
Brewers negotiating to purchase MudcatsBrewers owner Mark Attanasio told MLB.com that the team is negotiating to purchase its new Class A Advanced affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats. MORE »
-
Benintendi anointed new top prospect ... for nowAndrew Benintendi will being the season as MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect, but he won't remain so for long. Former teammate Yoan Moncada, now of the White Sox, is ranked second. MORE »
-
Toolshed Q&A: De Leon soaking up RaysNo. 33 overall prospect Jose De Leon talked to MiLB.com about how he learned of his trade to the Rays, how his family handled the news and how he views his role in a pitching-heavy system. MORE »
-
Happ, Jimenez among Cubs' camp inviteesThe Cubs extended Major League camp invitations to five of their top prospects -- infielders Ian Happ and Chesny Young, outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis and pitcher Ryan Williams. MORE »
-
Bellinger, Verdugo to get looks at Dodgers campLos Angeles extended Major League camp invites to its top three prospects -- Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Willie Calhoun -- along with 18 other players. MORE »
-
Mariners acquire lefty Overton from AthleticsSeattle picked up left-hander Dillon Overton -- who now ranks as the team's No. 13 prospect -- from Oakland in exchange for catcher Jason Goldstein on Thursday. MORE »