News
Cubs right-hander Cease just getting startedThree years removed from Tommy John surgery, Cubs right-hander Dylan Cease says he's grown since he was drafted in 2014 and is preparing for what he hopes to be his first full Minor League season. MORE »
Cards catching prospect Kelly joins podcastCardinals prospect Carson Kelly joins the podcast to discuss his growth as a catcher. Also, Tyler and Sam break down the Mariners-Braves swap and Ben describes the new Down East logos. MORE »
Astros invite Martes, Fisher to MLB campThe Astros extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 15 players, including Francis Martes -- their top prospect -- Derek Fisher, J.D. Davis, Ramon Laureano and Garrett Stubbs. MORE »
Gonzalez, Collier among six players suspendedThe Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that six Minor League players have been suspended following violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. MORE »
Texas League's Kayser reflects on presidencyWhen Tom Kayser assumed the Texas League presidency in 1992, he had no inkling of the massive changes that would occur under his leadership. As he approaches retirement, he spoke to Ben Hill. MORE »
Anderson, Peters top list of Marlins' inviteesNo. 4 Marlins prospect Brian Anderson will join left-hander Dillon Peters and seven others as non-roster invitees to big league Spring Training this season, the club said Thursday. MORE »
Braves acquire lefty Gohara from MarinersThe Braves acquired Minor League left-handers Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows from the Mariners in exchange for Mallex Smith and Shae Simmons on Wednesday. Smith was then quickly shipped to Tampa Bay. MORE »
Wood Ducks' colorful new look fits the billSome 10 weeks after announcing the Wood Ducks name, the Texas Rangers' new Class A Advanced Carolina League affiliate unveiled a set of colorful logos celebrating the bird for which it is named. MORE »
Slugger Smith among Mets' Spring invitesThe Mets extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 13 players, including No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith, No. 20 prospect Luis Guillorme and No. 28 farmhand P.J. Conlon. MORE »
Q&A: Bucs' Glasnow geared up for 2017As he prepares to compete for a big league rotation spot, Pirates top prospect Tyler Glasnow discusses his up-and-down 2016 season, his big league debut and his thoughts on 2017. MORE »
Crawford leads Phils' Spring Training invitesThe Phillies extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 20 players, including top prospect J.P. Crawford and ranked infielders Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery. MORE »
Prospect Projections: AL East rookiesAaron Judge has plenty of power that should show up in the Major Leagues but will have to work hard this spring to win the Yankees' Opening Day right field job. MORE »
Meadows, Newman highlight Pirates' invitesThe Pirates extended Spring Training invitations to 19 players, including top prospects Austin Meadows and Kevin Newman, who will participate in Spring Training for the first time. MORE »
Merritt stepped up for Tribe in postseasonStaying true to himself, Indians southpaw Ryan Merritt broke out in 2016, ending his season by helping Cleveland clinch the ALCS against the Blue Jays. MORE »
Minors, umpires union reach agreementMinor League Baseball announced today that Minor League Baseball Umpire Development, one of its subsidiaries, has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Association of Minor League Umpires (AMLU) MORE »
Gordon, Gonsalves among Twins' inviteesThe Twins extended Spring Training invitations to 16 players, including top prospects Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves, who will attend big league camp for the first time. MORE »
Tigers' Manning happy away from hoopsMatt Manning could be playing college basketball at Loyola Marymount right now. Instead, the Tigers' top prospect is preparing for his first full professional season on the mound. MORE »
Twins first-rounder Kirilloff joins podcastTwins No. 4 prospect Alex Kirilloff talks about his road from Western Pennsylvania to becoming a first-rounder. Tyler and Sam discuss Minor League resolutions and Ben previews anniversary promotions. MORE »
Batting Around: Ballpark news for the new yearIn the first Batting Around column of 2017, Ben Hill surveys the Minor League landscape and provides stadium updates from diverse locales such as Malden, Massachusetts; Wichita, Kansas; and Kannapolis, North Carolina. MORE »
Jays' McFarland molds art for national stageToronto right-hander Blake McFarland missed the 2016 season due to injury but finished the year on a high note after being commissioned to create tire sculptures for the Cotton Bowl. MORE »