News
Braves bringing Albies, Newcomb to campThe Braves send non-roster invites to No. 2 prospect Ozzie Albies, No. 3 prospect Sean Newcomb and 18 other players for big league Spring Training camp. MORE »
Phillies' Imhof retires following loss of eyePhillies left-hander Matt Imhof announced his retirement on Wednesday, seven months after he lost his right eye in a training accident in Florida. MORE »
Prospect Projections: AL Central rookiesTop Cleveland prospect Bradley Zimmer might be able to help the Indians defend their American League title in 2017. He's just one rookie likely to make an impact in the AL Central. MORE »
Rays acquire De Leon in deal with DodgersThe Tampa Bay Rays acquired Jose De Leon, MLB.com's No. 33 overall prospect from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal for big league infielder Logan Forsythe on Monday. MORE »
Q&A: Cardinals' Reyes ready to work hardCardinals top prospect Alex Reyes' journey to St. Louis has been unlike any in recent memory, but the right-hander is primed to be a candidate for NL Rookie of the Year honors. MORE »
Collins, Kopech headline White Sox inviteesThe White Sox have invited 19 non-roster players to big league training camp, led by third-ranked prospect Michael Kopech and top catching prospect Zack Collins. MORE »
Hall of Famers recall Minor League roadsJeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez didn't stay in the Minors very long, but each member of the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 still thinks fondly of their days at the lower levels. MORE »
Tribe invite top prospect Zimmer to campTop Indians prospect Bradley Zimmer was invited to Major League camp for Spring Training, and Cleveland also extended non-roster invitations to fellow outfielders Yandy Diaz and Greg Allen. MORE »
Reds deal Straily for trio of Marlins prospectsThe Reds acquired three of the Marlins' top-20 prospects on Thursday for veteran starter Dan Straily, adding right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with outfielder Isaiah White. MORE »
Rangers prospect Morgan visits podcastRangers No. 12 prospect Josh Morgan joins the podcast to discuss life as a utilityman and the final season in High Desert. Sam and Tyler break down NL East rookies, and Ben talks Memphis logos. MORE »
RiverDogs support local military, on base and offThe Class A Charleston RiverDogs, winners of the inaugural Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, have a long history of working with their region's military community. MORE »
Devers among latest invitees to Red Sox campSecond-ranked Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers is among nine more non-roster players invited to Major League Spring Training, the team announced Wednesday. MORE »
Redbirds' new look a neon sign of the timesThe Memphis Redbirds, in search of a strong regional identity, unveiled neon sign-inspired logos and uniforms that celebrate their city's raucous nightlife and rich musical heritage. MORE »
Mets slugger Smith has eyes on Big AppleAs he inches closer to the Majors, Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith speaks about life in the Minors, his community involvement and a special homecoming that awaits him in New York. MORE »
White Sox Kopech goes viral with 110 mph pitchWhite Sox right-hander Michael Kopech, owner of one of baseball's strongest arms, reached 110 mph on a throw with a three-ounce ball during a workout in his home state of Texas. MORE »
2017 Prospect Projections: NL EastThe Braves already have one infield cornerstone in the Majors in shortstop Dansby Swanson. Atlanta's No. 2 prospect, Ozzie Albies, might not be far behind at second base. MORE »
Q&A: Yankees' Tate reflects on trade, 2016After struggling in 2016, Yankees' No. 11 prospect Dillon Tate is looking to show his new organization he can live up to the hype that comes with being a top-five pick. MORE »
Cubs right-hander Cease just getting startedThree years removed from Tommy John surgery, Cubs right-hander Dylan Cease says he's grown since he was drafted in 2014 and is preparing for what he hopes to be his first full Minor League season. MORE »
Cards catching prospect Kelly joins podcastCardinals prospect Carson Kelly joins the podcast to discuss his growth as a catcher. Also, Tyler and Sam break down the Mariners-Braves swap and Ben describes the new Down East logos. MORE »
Astros invite Martes, Fisher to MLB campThe Astros extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 15 players, including Francis Martes -- their top prospect -- Derek Fisher, J.D. Davis, Ramon Laureano and Garrett Stubbs. MORE »