Benintendi anointed new top prospect ... for nowAndrew Benintendi will being the season as MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect, but he won't remain so for long. Former teammate Yoan Moncada, now of the White Sox, is ranked second. MORE »
Toolshed Q&A: De Leon soaking up RaysNo. 33 overall prospect Jose De Leon talked to MiLB.com about how he learned of his trade to the Rays, how his family handled the news and how he views his role in a pitching-heavy system. MORE »
Happ, Jimenez among Cubs' camp inviteesThe Cubs extended Major League camp invitations to five of their top prospects -- infielders Ian Happ and Chesny Young, outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis and pitcher Ryan Williams. MORE »
Bellinger, Verdugo to get looks at Dodgers campLos Angeles extended Major League camp invites to its top three prospects -- Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Willie Calhoun -- along with 18 other players. MORE »
Mariners acquire lefty Overton from AthleticsSeattle picked up left-hander Dillon Overton -- who now ranks as the team's No. 13 prospect -- from Oakland in exchange for catcher Jason Goldstein on Thursday. MORE »
Batting Around: A new ballpark in Las Vegas?Las Vegas will soon field an NHL team, and the NFL may not be far behind. Could these developments help the 51s find their way out of Cashman Field? Plus, the latest updates from Amarillo and Pawtucket. MORE »
Marlins outfielder Jones visits Minors podcastMarlins prospect Thomas Jones talks about his choice of pro baseball over college football, Tyler and Sam discuss the Jose De Leon deal and Ben breaks down what's happening in Las Vegas. MORE »
O'Neill tops prospects headed to M's campThe Mariners will bring their Tyler O'Neill, their second-ranked prospect, to Major League camp this spring after he was named Southern League MVP this season. MORE »
Phillies' Imhof retires following loss of eyePhillies left-hander Matt Imhof announced his retirement on Wednesday, seven months after he lost his right eye in a training accident in Florida. MORE »
Braves bringing Albies, Newcomb to campThe Braves send non-roster invites to No. 2 prospect Ozzie Albies, No. 3 prospect Sean Newcomb and 18 other players for big league Spring Training camp. MORE »
Prospect Projections: AL Central rookiesTop Cleveland prospect Bradley Zimmer might be able to help the Indians defend their American League title in 2017. He's just one rookie likely to make an impact in the AL Central. MORE »
Rays acquire De Leon in deal with DodgersThe Tampa Bay Rays acquired Jose De Leon, MLB.com's No. 33 overall prospect from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal for big league infielder Logan Forsythe on Monday. MORE »
Q&A: Cardinals' Reyes ready to work hardCardinals top prospect Alex Reyes' journey to St. Louis has been unlike any in recent memory, but the right-hander is primed to be a candidate for NL Rookie of the Year honors. MORE »
Collins, Kopech headline White Sox inviteesThe White Sox have invited 19 non-roster players to big league training camp, led by third-ranked prospect Michael Kopech and top catching prospect Zack Collins. MORE »
Hall of Famers recall Minor League roadsJeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez didn't stay in the Minors very long, but each member of the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 still thinks fondly of their days at the lower levels. MORE »
Tribe invite top prospect Zimmer to campTop Indians prospect Bradley Zimmer was invited to Major League camp for Spring Training, and Cleveland also extended non-roster invitations to fellow outfielders Yandy Diaz and Greg Allen. MORE »
Reds deal Straily for trio of Marlins prospectsThe Reds acquired three of the Marlins' top-20 prospects on Thursday for veteran starter Dan Straily, adding right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with outfielder Isaiah White. MORE »
Rangers prospect Morgan visits podcastRangers No. 12 prospect Josh Morgan joins the podcast to discuss life as a utilityman and the final season in High Desert. Sam and Tyler break down NL East rookies, and Ben talks Memphis logos. MORE »
RiverDogs support local military, on base and offThe Class A Charleston RiverDogs, winners of the inaugural Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, have a long history of working with their region's military community. MORE »
Devers among latest invitees to Red Sox campSecond-ranked Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers is among nine more non-roster players invited to Major League Spring Training, the team announced Wednesday. MORE »